What…I mean…how? I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS.

Meet the Poopsie Surprise Unicorn that is $50 that you feed glitter with a tiny spoon, then give a “milkshake” full of a water mixture, then you gently rock her, place on a tiny toilet where you then press her heart shaped belly button and she poops slime into a tiny toilet.

That sounds like a joke but OMG it’s not. Why do I feel like my daughter would LOVE this. ***face palm***