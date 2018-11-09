The Hot Duck That’s Captivated The Internet

Not going to lie, that is a hot duck.

After a Mandarin duck, known for its multicolored feathers and hot pink bill native to East Asia, showed up in Central Park, the Internet went crazy.

Hot Duck mania is due mainly to the fact that this duck shouldn’t be in New York, much less the United States.  People are thinking this “hot duck” must be someone’s pet that escaped and is now living in Central Park.

Why do we care about this hot duck?

LOOK AT IT! He’s beautiful, rainbow colored and like nothing you’ve seen!

There is one warning… stop feeding the hot duck!!

