The Host Of “Catfish” Found Dina Lohan Mystery Boyfriend…The Story Is WAY BIGGER

Oh SNAP! This just got good! So Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan, was on this season of “Celebrity Big Brother” that just wrapped up. One of the most interesting and weird things we learned was that she had this “boyfriend” for the last five years that she’s never met…nor even SEEN.

She told her housemates that she was going to marry this dude, despite the fact she’s never even FaceTimed or seen him on camera!!! So Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s ‘Catfish’ was all…I’ll find him! And sure enough…HE DID.

CONFIRMED: Jesse Nadler is Dina Lohan’s boyfriend. Much much more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/0sHkzrvLof — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 13, 2019

PLOT TWIST…HE SAID THE STORY IS ‘BIGGER THAN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED”!! WHAAAAAA???

UPDATE: found @dinalohan’s boyfriend…but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 13, 2019

