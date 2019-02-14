The Host Of “Catfish” Found Dina Lohan Mystery Boyfriend…The Story Is WAY BIGGER

Oh SNAP!  This just got good!  So Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan, was on this season of “Celebrity Big Brother” that just wrapped up. One of the most interesting and weird things we learned was that she had this “boyfriend” for the last five years that she’s never met…nor even SEEN.

She told her housemates that she was going to marry this dude, despite the fact she’s never even FaceTimed or seen him on camera!!!  So Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s ‘Catfish’ was all…I’ll find him!  And sure enough…HE DID.

PLOT TWIST…HE SAID THE STORY IS ‘BIGGER THAN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED”!! WHAAAAAA???

FULL STORY HERE

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Was This A Country Music Video…Or Real Life?? #saladgate Ariana Grande Gives The Backstory And Other Versions Of “Thank You, Next” JLo Announces A Tour…Ellen Tries To Get Her To Talk About ARod’s…You Know The Alien Is Unmasked On “The Masked Singer” FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS HERE, FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS HERE Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date
Comments