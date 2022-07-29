The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament

Brought to you by Planet Fitness. The tournament takes place on Wednesday, August 10th at 6 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium. The tournament, hosted by Louisville rap group, The Homies, will feature Jack Harlow along with Former U of L & UK Players, Louisville City & Racing Lou players, & More!.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Homies (@playthehomies)
A post shared by The Homies (@playthehomies)
Purchase tickets HERE.
Benefits AMPED and Norton Children’s Hospital.
Sponsored by: Planet Fitness, MPC Promotions, Buff City Soaps, KFC / YUM Brands, Tequila 512
Thank you partners: J Wagner Group, Elite Global Sports Group, University of Louisville Athletics Association, Signarama Downtown