The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer
Samuel L. Jackson is back as Darius Kincaid, and his wife is international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) and Ryan Reynolds is bodyguard Michael Bryce. This time Sonia at the center of the story. “She and I are, theoretically, on our honeymoon. She’s desperately trying to get pregnant and I’m desperately trying to help her get pregnant,” Jackson teases. “And I get kidnapped by some people.”
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is in theaters on June 16, 2021.