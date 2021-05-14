      Weather Alert

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

May 14, 2021 @ 7:06am

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Darius Kincaid, and his wife is international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) and Ryan Reynolds is bodyguard Michael Bryce.  This time Sonia at the center of the story. “She and I are, theoretically, on our honeymoon. She’s desperately trying to get pregnant and I’m desperately trying to help her get pregnant,” Jackson teases. “And I get kidnapped by some people.”

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is in theaters on June 16, 2021.

TAGS
Ryan Reynolds Samuel L. Jackson The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer
POPULAR POSTS
Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Graduate Dozens
This 64-Year-Old Completed The Kettlebell Challenge In Record Time
Miller High Life Looking For Champagne Of Beers Ambassador
A Company Wants To Pay You To Nap
Ryan Reynolds and Dax Shepard Post NSFW Mother's Day Tributes to Blake Lively and Kristen Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE