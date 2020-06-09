‘The Help’ is #1 on Netflix Right Now
Have you watched ‘The Help’ since Netflix added it to their lineup? The Help starring Bryce Dallas Howard is the number one film on Netflix, but in these times Bryce thinks that white people can do more for race relations than just watch the film.
She encouraged people to check out even more movies to educate themselves.
Instagram post:
I’ve heard that #TheHelp is the most viewed film on @netflix right now! I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film — our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime. This being said, The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further. Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action. If you are seeking ways to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways in which those have an impact on us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and / or performers: 13th Eyes on the Prize I am Not Your Negro Just Mercy Malcom X Say Her Name: The Life And Death Of Sandra Bland Selma Watchmen When They See Us This is not a comprehensive list so please add to it in the comments below!
A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward)