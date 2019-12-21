The Headliners For Coachella 2020 Revealed
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)
The line up for Coachella has been revealed.
The event takes place over two weekends starting Friday April 10th through Sunday April 19th.
The headliners will be Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine.
This will be the first time Rage has performed together since their hiatus nine years ago.