The Hardest-Working Cities In The US

February 21, 2023 1:00PM EST
The Hardest-Working Cities In The US
Here is the Louisville skyline from a very unique vantage point at dusk

You think you work hard? Do you work as hard as the people in San Francisco? Meh, maybe not.

WalletHub just released an actual list ranking 116 cities based on number of hours worked in a week and employment rate among other factors.

Source: WalletHub

You’ll see that Louisville ranked #64. Maybe that’s a good thing… We’re not the laziest workforce, but we also don’t work too hard.

