The happiest cities in the United States are not in Kentucky.

So how was this figured? WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Income & Employment and 3) Community & Environment.

Louisville scored #138th with Lexington scoring a little better at #113. Regionally Cincinnati rolled in at #169 and Indianapolis at #151.

So which cities were the HAPPIEST? That honor goes to Plano, TX, Irvine, CA, and Madison, WI.