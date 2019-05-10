The Happiest Cities In The United States

The happiest cities in the United States are not in Kentucky.

So how was this figured? WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Income & Employment and 3) Community & Environment.

Louisville scored #138th with Lexington scoring a little better at #113.  Regionally Cincinnati rolled in at #169 and Indianapolis at #151.

So which cities were the HAPPIEST?  That honor goes to Plano, TX, Irvine, CA, and Madison, WI.

Source: WalletHub

 

