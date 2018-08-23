The Hand Challenge Will Both Frustrate and Fascinate

Another day, another challenge. However this one isn’t a dance or a challenge to eat or shove items where they don’t belong. This one is an optical illusion.
It’s called the hand challenge. Twitter user @Kay_dera was the first to do it. Here is the hand challenge…
Let’s see how far this goes 💀 pic.twitter.com/0bNq4QY0qc
— 🍯✨ (@kay_dera) August 22, 2018
That’s some crazy razzle dazzle ya got there! Of course twitter is confused about it and the reactions are my favorite.
Yeah I’m still confused pic.twitter.com/DVQ1hthVYX
— ॐ~Tyffi Boo ~ॐ (@TyffiBoo) August 22, 2018
Wait a minute pic.twitter.com/UBoYqanwgw
— Aight, so Boom (@MannyWTF_) August 22, 2018
Then there are those that are trying and failing…
I been trying to do it but my hands too slow lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/daG55jaqca
— Cognac Mac🙏🏿🐉 (@iamcognac) August 22, 2018
Now my attempt and then I show you how they’re doing it.