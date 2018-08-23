The Hand Challenge Will Both Frustrate and Fascinate

FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it will provide more information about political ads on its service, including who is funding them and how they are targeted. The move follows similar steps by Facebook and the introduction of a bill that seeks to bring more transparency to online political ads in an attempt to lessen the influence of Russia and other foreign entities on U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Another day, another challenge. However this one isn’t a dance or a challenge to eat or shove items where they don’t belong. This one is an optical illusion.

It’s called the hand challenge. Twitter user @Kay_dera was the first to do it. Here is the hand challenge…

That’s some crazy razzle dazzle ya got there! Of course twitter is confused about it and the reactions are my favorite.

Then there are those that are trying and failing…

Now my attempt and then I show you how they’re doing it.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New App Aims To Find Your Twin Anywhere In The World This Man Documented Every Work-Place Fart for 6 Months P!nk Stops Her Concert To Hug A Fan…Wait Until You Hear Why Post Malone’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing, All Passengers Safe The Foul Mouthed Ozark Season One Recap You Need 50 Cent Frosty’s From Wendy’s
Comments