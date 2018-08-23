The Hand Challenge Will Both Frustrate and Fascinate

FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it will provide more information about political ads on its service, including who is funding them and how they are targeted. The move follows similar steps by Facebook and the introduction of a bill that seeks to bring more transparency to online political ads in an attempt to lessen the influence of Russia and other foreign entities on U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Another day, another challenge. However this one isn’t a dance or a challenge to eat or shove items where they don’t belong. This one is an optical illusion.

It’s called the hand challenge. Twitter user @Kay_dera was the first to do it. Here is the hand challenge…

Let’s see how far this goes 💀 pic.twitter.com/0bNq4QY0qc — 🍯✨ (@kay_dera) August 22, 2018

That’s some crazy razzle dazzle ya got there! Of course twitter is confused about it and the reactions are my favorite.

Wait a minute pic.twitter.com/UBoYqanwgw — Aight, so Boom (@MannyWTF_) August 22, 2018

Then there are those that are trying and failing…

I been trying to do it but my hands too slow lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/daG55jaqca — Cognac Mac🙏🏿🐉 (@iamcognac) August 22, 2018

Now my attempt and then I show you how they’re doing it.