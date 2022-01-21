The Halftime Show Gets A Trailer

Well when you have such an epic lineup for the show, you probably should have a hype trailer.
Eminem is seen battle rapping with his alter ego Slim Shady. Snoop Dogg is riding the California streets in his custom hydraulic lowrider. Mary J. Blige struts in a fabulous photoshoot and Kendrick Lamar is writing lyrics in an empty room. Each hip-hop figure stops what they are doing to answer the doctor’s call.
Before the show and the big game, Snoop and bestie Martha Stewart will host and coach Puppy Bowl XVIII, which debuts on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, raises awareness for pet adoption with a football game (sub chew toy for pigskin) featuring 118 dogs from 67 shelters across the country.
And Justin Bieber will headline a “Homecoming Weekend” event in L.A.