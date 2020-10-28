The Guys Are Mad At Dale And Yosef Confronts Clare About “Red Flags” On “The Bachelorette”
Ohhh the drama is in HIGH GEAR on “The Bachelorette”! Yosef was NOT happy about the dodgeball group date last week and kind of had some valid points …and then he said “you’re not setting the right example for my daughter”. CUE CRAZY CLARE! SHE GOES OFFFFF! And as he’s leaving he’s yelling “I expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette…remember you’re almost 40!” OHHH DAYYUUMMMM.
And of course, the guys were mad that Clare again gave lots of attention to Dale…
He was pretty much the target during the “roast”
And does Tashia step in to take over? The biggest twist in show history happens November 5th!!