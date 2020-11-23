The Guy That Played Freddy Krueger Is Joining The Cast Of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4
This should be fun! Robert England, who scared the crap out of us as Freddy Krueger, Robert Englund has signed on for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4! Will he be Freddy? Nope…he’ll be playing Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”
He’s just one of many new faces you’ll see in season 4. Netflix has announced an entirely new supporting cast, which isn’t too surprising given that promotion of the season has warned us that “we’re not in Hawkins anymore.”