The Guy That Keeps Photoshopping Himself In Kendall Jenner’s Pics Is Getting His Own Show
Kendall and Kris Jenner have signed a deal with Quibi, the upcoming mobile-only streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg, to executive produce a series on the “unsung hero” of the Kardashian clan — Kendall’s “fraternal twin brother” Kirby Jenner.
Nope, he’s not an actual blood relative that has been slipping under the radar, but an Instagram parody account brilliantly trolling the Kardashians since 2015. Kirby Jenner is a self-proclaimed “amateur model/lover of all things” poses as Kendall’s twin. His account has 1.2 million followers.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5kyvHrjIP9/
Kirby Jenner will include interactions between the lesser-known “brother” and the rest of the Kardashians, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Quibi shows will only be available on mobile devices, with each episode running no longer than 10 minutes.
The app will cost viewers $4.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, or run $7.99 for ad-free viewing when it debuts next spring.
