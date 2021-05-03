The Grammys Makes Changes After The Weeknd’s Protests

The Recording Academy announced major changes to the Grammy Awards on Friday, including the elimination of the controversial “secret” nomination review committees, which had ultimate say over the nominees in certain categories. You may have known that The Weeknd boycotted the awards and was no longer allowing his music to be considered for Grammys and the secret committees were the reason.
The @RecordingAcad will no longer use anonymous review committees to determine contenders for key honors at the Grammy Awards. The organization announced the change Friday after facing fierce criticism from top music stars including @theweeknd.https://t.co/V6br4d4qon
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 30, 2021
The @RecordingAcad will no longer use anonymous review committees to determine contenders for key honors at the Grammy Awards. The organization announced the change Friday after facing fierce criticism from top music stars including @theweeknd.https://t.co/V6br4d4qon
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 30, 2021
The Academy said in a press release: “Nominations in all of the GRAMMY Award general and genre fields will now be determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members of the Recording Academy,””With this change, the results of GRAMMY nominations and winners are placed back in the hands of the entire voting membership body, giving further validation to the peer-recognized process.”
The committees consisted of “15-30 highly skilled music peers,” who ultimately chose who and what would be nominated voting by confidential ballot. Now with the changes, will The Weeknd change his mind about participating??
MORE HERE