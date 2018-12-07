The Grammy Nominations are HERE

JUST REVEALED: “Best R&B Album ” #GRAMMYs nominees: ➡️ “Sex & Cigarettes” Toni Braxton ➡️ “Good Thing” Leon Bridges ➡️ “Honestly” Lalah Hathaway ➡️ “H.E.R.” H.E.R. ➡️ “Gumbo unplugged (live)” PJ Morton pic.twitter.com/5fVoI7w3Zs

THEY ARE HERE!!!! Happy Grammy Nominations to all who were nominated.

