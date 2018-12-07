The Grammy Nominations are HERE

THEY ARE HERE!!!! Happy Grammy Nominations to all who were nominated.
JUST REVEALED: “Best R&B Album ” #GRAMMYs nominees:
➡️ “Sex & Cigarettes” Toni Braxton
➡️ “Good Thing” Leon Bridges
➡️ “Honestly” Lalah Hathaway
➡️ “H.E.R.” H.E.R.
➡️ “Gumbo unplugged (live)” PJ Morton pic.twitter.com/5fVoI7w3Zs
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 7, 2018
Album of the Year:
- Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
- By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion – Drake
- H.E.R. – H.E.R.
- Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
- Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album – Soundtrack
Record of the Year:
- “I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
- “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
- “This is America” — Childish Gambino
- “God’s Plan” — Drake
- “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
- “All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- “Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
- “The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Song of the Year:
- “All The Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
- “Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
- “God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.
- “In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton
- “The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
- “The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
- “Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
- “This Is America” – Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
Best New Artist:
- Chloe X Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- Camila — Camila Cabello
- Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
- Sweetener — Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
- Reputation — Taylor Swift