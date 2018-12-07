The Grammy Nominations are HERE

Album of the Year:

  • Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
  • By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
  • Scorpion – Drake
  • H.E.R. – H.E.R.
  • Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
  • Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe
  • Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
  • Black Panther: The Album – Soundtrack

Record of the Year:

  • “I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
  • “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
  • “This is America” — Childish Gambino
  • “God’s Plan” — Drake
  • “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
  • “All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
  • “Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
  • “The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the Year:

  • “All The Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
  • “Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
  • “God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.
  • “In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton
  • “The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
  • “The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
  • “Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
  • “This Is America” – Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best New Artist:

  • Chloe X Halle
  • Luke Combs
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • H.E.R.
  • Dua Lipa
  • Margo Price
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Jorja Smith

Best Pop Vocal Album:

  • Camila — Camila Cabello
  • Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
  • Sweetener — Ariana Grande
  • Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
  • Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
  • Reputation — Taylor Swift

