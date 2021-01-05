The Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed
It has been confirmed that The Grammy Awards have been postponed. According the Recording Academy, the show will be postponed a couple months to March 14, 2021.
A rep for The Grammys has said that due to health and travel concerns, the Recording Academy and CBS have decided to postpone the show. The Grammy Awards were originally supposed to air on January 31st in Los Angeles.
Are you surprised by the announcement postponing the Grammy’s? Do you think it should still go on but just as a virtual award show?