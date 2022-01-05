      Weather Alert

The Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed

Jan 5, 2022 @ 3:18pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It happened. The Recording Academy has postponed the 64th Grammy Awards.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS, issued on Wednesday says:

After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as earlier this week several outlets were reporting this as a possibility. No new date has been set.

