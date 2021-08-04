‘The Good Fight’ Joked About Selena Gomez & It Fell Flat

Selena Gomez‘s fans and Selena herself were none too pleased with a scene featured in The Good Fight.
The scene occurs in Season 5 Episode 4, in which they discuss cancel culture and ponder off-limit comedy topics including necrophilia, autism, and “Selena Gomez‘s kidney transplant.”
Selena Gomez didn’t find that very funny Tweeting, “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”
My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021
She even includes a link to become an organ donor. The hashtag #RespectSelenaGomez started trending and her fans came to her defense.
So we’re usin Selena’s kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez https://t.co/Q4eXPXAj7I
— ???????? ?’s ?????????? ??? (@nICkBaRbIE_) August 3, 2021
#RespectSelenaGomez
We love you Selena. You’re Strong enough.????
RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/DMRmQZ5Em9
— Razia Adiba (@AdibaRazia) August 3, 2021
It’s honestly disgusting to me that television shows these days target Selena Gomez’s Kidney Transplant. First, the “Saved by the Bell” reboot, now “The Good Fight”? When will these show writers stop making fun of the queen, icon, & role model? So devastating. #RESPECTSELENAGOMEZ
— K a t i e (@katie81804) August 3, 2021
baby @selenagomez you are so strong & kind hearted ?? don’t let anyone bring you down!!! #RespectSelenaGomez
— dragana ?? (@draganaax) August 3, 2021
Kidney transplant ain’t for joking around ?? . Respect Selena Gomez #RespectSelenaGomez ??
— :w :w (@ww14938316) August 3, 2021
