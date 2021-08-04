      Weather Alert

‘The Good Fight’ Joked About Selena Gomez & It Fell Flat

Aug 4, 2021 @ 4:42am

Selena Gomez‘s fans and Selena herself were none too pleased with a scene featured in The Good Fight.

The scene occurs in Season 5 Episode 4, in which they discuss cancel culture and ponder off-limit comedy topics including necrophilia, autism, and “Selena Gomez‘s kidney transplant.”

Selena Gomez didn’t find that very funny Tweeting, “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.

She even includes a link to become an organ donor. The hashtag #RespectSelenaGomez started trending and her fans came to her defense.

