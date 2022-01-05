The Golden Globes Are Happening This Weekend…But Without A Red Carpet Or TV Coverage

Sunday’s 2022 Golden Globes are still happening, but they are ditching the glitz and glam that is normally a part of it.
Nominations were announced back in December (hilariously by Snoop Dogg who made a few boo boos), and at the time Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter: “I think we all know that it’s not going to be a celebrity-driven event that it has been in the past — no red carpet and nothing flashy.”
You might remember that the HFPA came under fire early last February after an LA Times report found there were no black members. In another exposé, it accused the association of creating a “culture of corruption” filled with “ethical lapses,” such as self-dealing and “exchanging votes for perks and access.” The stars jumped on the bandwagon including Scarlett Johansson who called for a boycott and Tom Cruise gave back his three statues in protest.
Remains to be seen if the show ever makes it back to what it was if changes are made.
