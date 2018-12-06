The Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!!

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning.

Up for Best Picture – Drama, the nominees are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beals Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born.

For Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, the nominations go to Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice.

Best TV Show – Drama nods went to The Americans, Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose.

The nominees for Best TV Musical or Comedy are Barry, The Good Place. Kidding, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.