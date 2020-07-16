      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

The ‘Golden Girls’ House Is For Sale For The First Time Since 1955

Jul 16, 2020 @ 7:19am

The 1950s house that served as the home for “The Golden Girls” just hit the market for the first time.

The 4-bedroom home in the exclusive Brentwood area of L.A. is one of the most famous houses in TV history, and it’s listed for $2,999,000.

The home’s exterior was used in the first season of ‘Golden Girls’ for establishing shots of a fictional house in Miami shared by the 4 main characters.

In later seasons, Disney’s Hollywood Studios built an exact replica of the home.

 

MORE HERE

POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE