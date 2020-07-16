The ‘Golden Girls’ House Is For Sale For The First Time Since 1955
The 1950s house that served as the home for “The Golden Girls” just hit the market for the first time.
The 4-bedroom home in the exclusive Brentwood area of L.A. is one of the most famous houses in TV history, and it’s listed for $2,999,000.
The home’s exterior was used in the first season of ‘Golden Girls’ for establishing shots of a fictional house in Miami shared by the 4 main characters.
In later seasons, Disney’s Hollywood Studios built an exact replica of the home.
