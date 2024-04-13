99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The “Golden Bachelor” Couple Divorcing After Three Months After TV Wedding

April 13, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Welp…72-year-old “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner is going to be a bachelor again…just not on TV.  Three months after their “I do’s” on national TV, Turner and Theresa Nist gave a joint interview, holding hands, proclaiming they are still in love…but divorcing. Seems like they couldn’t decide on a mutual place to live as both are committed to living near their kids and families.

They are both hopeful in finding love after their divorce and will root for each other to find it.

More about:
Divorce
Gerry Turner
Golden Bachelor
Theresa Nist

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention
5

Backstreet Boys Have Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits And Personal Faves

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE