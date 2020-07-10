The ‘Gator Crusader’ Is Reading And Singing To Stressed Out Gators
MIAMI - MAY 17: An alligator is seen at the Gator Park in the Florida Everglades May 17, 2006 in Miami-Dade County. There has been a record three deaths attributed to alligator attacks in Florida in the month of May. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Allow us to introduce you to a guy in Florida known as the “Gator Crusader”. Michael Womer has been singing and reading to alligators during the coronavirus outbreak to relax them. Michael performs with a gator show and also shares videos of his wildest antics online.
He says the alligators can tell something is different because there aren’t as many people around– gators are smarter than most people think. So Michael started singing and reading books to the gators and it helped them calm down. He dressed up like Hulk Hogan…did a belly flop into the pond…the guy is nuts in the best way!
SEE MORE VIDEO OF HIS ANTICS HERE