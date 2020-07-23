The #FreeBritney Movement Picks Up Steam

      Breaking News
Jul 23, 2020 @ 8:50am

A #FreeBritney protest was planned for outside a Los Angeles court where Britney Spears was set to appear remotely to discuss her conservatorship case.

Problem is… Britney ended up being listed as ‘not present’ for the hearing.

Britney is 38-years-old now and has been under a conservatorship since 2008, around the time of her highly publicized mental breakdown. Basically, Spears is not fully in control of her financial and career decisions. According to reports, she can’t drive and can only vote or marry with permission.

Some fans believe she’s being held against her will.

So, fans are trying to end the conservatorship. A White House petition was started and has over 125,000 signatures so far, as of last night.

