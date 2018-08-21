The Foul Mouthed Ozark Season One Recap You Need

Jason Bateman, from left, Laura Linney and Julia Garner participate in the "Ozark" panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ozark returns to Netflix on August 31st and unless you’ve been re-watching season 1, you’re going to need a refresher so here it is.

Ozark hit Netflix like the Kool-Aid man busting through a brick wall last year. Many fans of the show compared it to Breaking Bad which is a spot on comparison. Jason Bateman’s character Marty brings the same kind of comic relief to Ozark as Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman brought to Breaking Bad. You need that sort of comic relief in a show as heavy as Ozark. It get’s a little heavy at times and it’s easy to get lost in. The subtle humor, brings you back to the surface and I think that’s what makes the show.

Fans of Ozark have been champing at the bit for season 2 the wait is nearly over. Season 2 hits the ‘Flix on august 31st. If you count yourself as one of the many fans, here’s the recap you need before you dive head first into season 2.

***LANGUAGE AND CONTENT WARNING***

