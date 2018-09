The American rock band Foo Fighters with drummer Taylor Hawkins performs at Fenway Park, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The Foo Fighters invited a mom and daughter onstage during their show in Vancouver to perform a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.”

The daughter was Madi Duncan and drummer Taylor Hawkins saw her sign asking to do a duet and invited them up. (cue to 3:30)

