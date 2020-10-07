The ‘Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder’ Is Living His Best Viral Life

You’ve probably seen Nathan Apodaca, the viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder known on TikTok as @420doggface208, was given a cranberry-red truck filled with cran-raspberry juice. Well Ocean Spray noticed the moment as the potential commercial it was and gifted their No. 1 customer with his own cranberry red truck after his longboarding TikTok went viral with nearly 25 million views to date.
@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9
♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
Apodaca said he was longboarding to work after his car battery died.
Now he got Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit on heavy rotation again. “Dreams” gained 8.47 million on-demand streams in the U.S. last week, making for the song’s largest streaming week ever.
@mickfleetwood
@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac
And Mick Fleetwood even got in on the fun!
View this post on Instagram
Behind the Scenes from my gift from ocean spray today…. love the cranberry red @oceansprayinc
A post shared by @Doggface208 (@doggface208) on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:09pm PDT
He also got $10,000 in donations and wants a new RV!
Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Got $10k in Donations, Wants New RV https://t.co/w0K8kNjY0w
— TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2020
