The ‘Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder’ Is Living His Best Viral Life

Oct 7, 2020 @ 9:24am

You’ve probably seen Nathan Apodaca, the viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder known on TikTok as @420doggface208, was given a cranberry-red truck filled with cran-raspberry juice. Well Ocean Spray noticed the moment as the potential commercial it was and gifted their No. 1 customer with his own cranberry red truck after his longboarding TikTok went viral with nearly 25 million views to date.

 

@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Apodaca said he was longboarding to work after his car battery died.

Now he got Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit on heavy rotation again. “Dreams” gained 8.47 million on-demand streams in the U.S. last week, making for the song’s largest streaming week ever.

@mickfleetwood

@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

 

And Mick Fleetwood even got in on the fun!

 

He also got $10,000 in donations and wants a new RV!

 

MORE HERE

