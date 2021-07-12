The First Virgin Galactic Ship Flew To Space

Remember Sir Richard Branson, billionaire who was planning to take tourists to space? He and five crew members took their first test flight to the edge of space Sunday morning. The VSS Unity spacecraft took off around dawn from the company’s spaceport in Sierra County, New Mexico for a 60-minute journey to and from suborbital space. The flight was live-streamed from the company’s website and across their various social media channels.
Mothership Aircraft VMS Eve, named after Branson’s mother, first carried spacecraft VSS Unity to the appropriate altitude of about 50,000 ft. Unity then detached and fired its engine, eventually bringing the astronauts over 50 miles above the ground, which NASA deems as the edge of space.
While still descending, Branson said. “Congratulations to all of our team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far.” Their plan is to offer trips aboard their spaceplanes as early as next year.
MORE HERE