      Weather Alert

The First Trailer for “The Craft” Reboot is Finally Here

Sep 30, 2020 @ 7:16am

“The Craft” is a classic amongst many and the reboot is finally coming. Prepare yourselves for October 28th!

What do you think of the first look?

TAGS
Neve Campbell Reboot The Craft the craft: legacy
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE