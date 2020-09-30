The First Trailer for “The Craft” Reboot is Finally Here

“The Craft” is a classic amongst many and the reboot is finally coming. Prepare yourselves for October 28th!
What do you think of the first look?
Relax, it's only magic. The ritual begins this Halloween — #TheCraft: Legacy will be on demand everywhere on 10/28 @TheCraftMovie pic.twitter.com/4J0IrylLfS
— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 29, 2020
