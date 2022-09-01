The First Trailer For That “Winnie The Pooh” Horror Movie Is Here

The first trailer for the horror movie “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” dropped yesterday and it is the stuff of nightmares! Christopher Robin returns to the Hundred Acre Wood with his fiancé and apparently his favorite childhood characters feel a little abandoned.

Of Note: This is the movie Disney would probably have stopped, but they don’t have the legal grounds. “Winnie the Pooh” creator A.A. Milne’s work officially entered the public domain after a 95-year waiting period from when it was first registered under copyright law. The version that we’re used to is still owned by Disney. They haven’t given that up. But the kicker is everyone else can make their own versions of Pooh now, too. Oh, bother.

No release date yet. If you dare to see the whole disturbing trailer NOT SAFE FOR KIDS…click here