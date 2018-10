You are about to see a whole new world because the first trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin is finally here!

Will Smith confirmed on Wednesday that he will be playing genie and I believe Will is going to look real good covered in blue!

Now we don’t see Genie in the trailer but we get a glimpse of the cave, Aladdin, and the treasures lamp!

May 24th, 2019 can not come soon enough! Can I buy my tickets already??