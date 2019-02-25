The First Teaser For Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Has Us Too Pumped

Not only did the title have me intrigued but the list of stars… OMG!

the very first teaser for Martin Scorsese’s long-gestating hitman epic, The Irishman.

Based on Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses, the film stars Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel, and is therefore one of our most highly-anticipated releases of the year.

I am guessing a more elaborate trailer will be along somewhat soon.

Until then, we’ve got this one to remind us that The Irishman really is happening after all this time, and that it’ll be along this fall!