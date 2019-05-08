The First Pics Of The Royal Baby Archie Are Here!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sharing pics of their new son for the first time and the world is smitten…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their little bundle of perfection at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) this morning two days after his birth.

Meghan shared, “He has the sweetest temperament,”  “He’s really calm.”  She said, “He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days.”

And he has a name:

Of course…there are jokes already…

