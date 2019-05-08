The First Pics Of The Royal Baby Archie Are Here!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sharing pics of their new son for the first time and the world is smitten…

Nothing to see here, just 7lbs. 3oz. of Royal baby perfection. 👑 https://t.co/NKs6KajCt0 pic.twitter.com/8yvyBVEyCm — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their little bundle of perfection at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) this morning two days after his birth.

Meghan shared, “He has the sweetest temperament,” “He’s really calm.” She said, “He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days.”

And he has a name:

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

Of course…there are jokes already…

The Royal Baby Is Named Archie, So Of Course There Are Lots Of "Riverdale" Jokes https://t.co/FloKcfZ5Ay — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 8, 2019

MORE HERE