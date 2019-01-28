The First Birds of Prey Teaser

Harley Quinn is back, and she’s bringing some new friends along for the ride!

All decked out in her new look and clutching a margarita glass filled with something colorful, Margot Robbie gives us our first proper look at Suicide Squad sequel Birds of Prey.

The short footage gives us brief glimpses at several iconic DC characters, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary.

Check out the teaser above, and hopefully we’ll be seeing much more of the film pretty soon.