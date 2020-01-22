The Fighting Y’alls Might Be The Kentuckiest Team Ever
Look, I’ll say it; if you don’t know “FLORENCE Y’ALL” then you can’t respectfully call yourself a Kentuckian. The quirky landmark water tower is proudly propped between I-71 & I-75 and seen by by millions of motorists annually. Now, after a fan vote, The Florence Freedom have adopted the town expression as their new team name.
“Y’all isn’t just a water tower: y’all is a culture, and Florence is its capital,” the team announced on their website.
“In the capital of y’all culture play the Florence Y’alls: the baseball team that’s pure Kentucky,” the statement said. “As the first (going south) and last (going north) professional sports team in the South, it’s our obligation to deliver nostalgic charm with competitive baseball, topped with a Kentucky Twist.
“Y’ALL OR NOTHING”