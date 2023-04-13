The Family Of The Old National Bank Shooter Thanks LMPD For Their Bravery

Source: YouTube

As the community continues to mourn the incredible losses from Monday’s tragic mass shooting at Old National Bank, the shooter’s family is struggling to make sense of how their son was capable of such an evil act. Inside Edition has the statement the Sturgeon family released as they praised the bravery of the LMPD in response to what their son did.

“No words can express our sorrow, anguish and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted. We are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.” The heartbreaking 911 call Connor Sturgeon’s mother made to 911 was released when she was alerted by his roommates there was a note indicating what he was going to do. His mother said they were actively working through his struggle with mental illness but that there “were no warning signs” he would be capable of something like this.

We the community continues to try to work through this, local organizations are answering the call with resources to tend to those in need of support. Office of Safety and Healthy Neighborhood’s Trauma Resilience Communities Program Manager Nannette Dix says “… the sooner you get people into therapy, into counseling and just talking about it, the less likely you’ll have that impact of PTSD and things like that.”

