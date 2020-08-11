The Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Is Offering A Huge Reward In His Case
The family of Don Lewis is putting up billboards and offering a $100k reward to find out what happened to him. Don was the millionaire husband of ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin. He went missing in 1997. Fans of the ‘Tiger King’ documentary on Netflix know his disappearance was fishy.
Don’s daughters say a team is in place that has restored their hope of finding out what happened to their father. The family put up four billboards across Tampa reading, “Who Murdered Don Lewis?”. Don’s family spokesperson says a cold case group on Facebook was started to hunt for clues, and it has already yielded results.
The family may be planning to sue Carol Baskin, possibly for wrongful death. As for the $100k reward money, it was made possible by an anonymous donor. The family hopes the money and heightened interest in the case will lead to someone finally coming forward with a helpful tip that breaks the cold case open.
