The Entire ‘Twilight’ Saga Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Jul 16, 2021 @ 6:35am

The day is FINALLY here. The entire ‘Twilight’ saga is officially streaming on Netflix as of this morning. If you had weekend plans, throw them out the window and get nostalgic.

Team Edward? Team Jacob? Team Vampire? Team Werewolf? Team Robert Pattinson? Team Taylor Lautner?

SO MANY EMOTIONS?!

