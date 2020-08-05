“The Ellen Degeneres Show” Set To Resume Filming
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will resume filming this week despite the many allegations of a toxic workplace on set.
Sources say Ellen looks forward to getting back to production and wants to move on from the claims. Just last week, WarnerMedia announced they were launching an investigation into the reports of a toxic workplace. In one report, 10 former and one current employee claimed they faced racism, fear and intimidation. Celebrities like Katy Perry and Kevin Hart have supported Ellen, but also acknowledge they can’t speak for anyone else’s experience. Other celebrities back up staffers’ stories.
