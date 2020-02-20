      Weather Alert

The Elephant Is The Latest To Get Unmasked On ‘The Masked Singer’

Feb 20, 2020 @ 9:56am

Fox’s”The Masked Singer”season three continued on Wednesday, with six new secret celebrities as part of Group B. Frog, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse and Banana faced off in this group, and the top three will eventually have to go up against the final three of Group A.

After the vote, the Elephant had to unmask and NOBODY was anywhere CLOSE to being right! CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO IT WAS!

Some standout performances came from the Frog…

Kitty was AWESOME!

And Robin Thicke guessed the Mousse was Dionne Warwick…he might be right!

 

Group B continues its eliminations next week…and yes we’re obsessed with this show!

