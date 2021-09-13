      Weather Alert

The “Dog Whisperer’s” Is Getting Sued For His Own Dog’s Violent Incidents

Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:00am

Cesar Millan is known as the “Dog Whisperer”…but apparently wasn’t able to control his own pet pit bull, Junior. Now Junior has since passed away at the age of 15, but Millan is facing a lawsuit for some violent attacks.

Gymnast Lidia Matiss filed the complaint that she suffered severe bite injuries that sent her to the ER when she went to visit her mom who worked for Millan at his training facility in 2017. She said Junior was “unsupervised and unleashed,” and that her injuries stopped her from later competing in her sport due to pain. In the lawsuit, Matiss alleges that Millan knew about his dog’s violent tendencies but still allowed him to go without a leash.  She also includes in the claims that Junior had previously bitten other people and dogs, including one owned by Queen Latifah. The document claims Latifah brought two of her dogs to Cesar’s Dog Psychology Center, and Junior “mauled one of (QL’s) dogs to death”. Even worse, Matiss claims Millan covered it up by instructing staff to tell Latifah her dog was hit by a car.

The lawsuit is asked for unspecified damages.

MORE HERE

TAGS
attacks Cesar Millan gymnast Junior Lawsuit Lidia Matiss pit bull Queen Latifah violent
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Groundhog Brings His Son To Visit His Favorite Human
This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She's "Not A Morning Person"
Missed Connections: McHottie and the Dog Walker
Grimace From McDonald's Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On