The Disney Role Beyoncé Turned Down

Bill Condon had worked with Beyoncé once before in Dream Girls, but he was hoping to work with her again back around 2015. You remember the live-action Beauty and the Beast, right? It came out in 2017 with Emma Watson in the starring role of Belle.

According to E! News, the role of Plumette, the feather duster, simply wasn’t a big enough role for Bey. The director said,

I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast, but it wasn’t a big enough part. She would have been a good feather duster.

The role went to the British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw: