99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Disney Role Beyoncé Turned Down

February 22, 2023 11:46AM EST
Share
The Disney Role Beyoncé Turned Down
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Bill Condon had worked with Beyoncé once before in Dream Girls, but he was hoping to work with her again back around 2015. You remember the live-action Beauty and the Beast, right? It came out in 2017 with Emma Watson in the starring role of Belle.

According to E! News, the role of Plumette, the feather duster, simply wasn’t a big enough role for Bey. The director said,

I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast, but it wasn’t a big enough part. She would have been a good feather duster.

The role went to the British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

More about:
acting
actor
Beauty and the Beast
Beyonce
celebrity news
Disney
feather duster
Gugu Mbatha-Raw

POPULAR POSTS

1

Domino's Grandma Gets To Retire After Taking A Spill On A Porch
2

What We Know About Rihanna's Halftime Show
3

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Welcome Baby #4!
4

WATCH: These Grandmas Adorably Lose Their Minds Over Pregnancy News
5

You Laugh You Lose: Lactaters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE