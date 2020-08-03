The Design On This Marble Cutting Board Is Really…Um…Distinct?

      Breaking News
Aug 3, 2020 @ 8:37am

Ok yeah let’s just call it what it is…#peniscuttingboard.  So many listeners sent this to us…and you get why right? Georgia Rogers is a 21-year-old nanny from Arizona living in NYC, and she needed some supplies for her apartment. So she asked her mom to order a cutting board from Amazon, and she picked this marble one because it was cute and cheap.  Welllll the design in the marble had a realllly distinct male-oriented shape.

The reactions are of course, on target.

