The Design On This Marble Cutting Board Is Really…Um…Distinct?
Ok yeah let’s just call it what it is…#peniscuttingboard. So many listeners sent this to us…and you get why right? Georgia Rogers is a 21-year-old nanny from Arizona living in NYC, and she needed some supplies for her apartment. So she asked her mom to order a cutting board from Amazon, and she picked this marble one because it was cute and cheap. Welllll the design in the marble had a realllly distinct male-oriented shape.
The reactions are of course, on target.
