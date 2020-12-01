      Weather Alert

The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List

Dec 1, 2020 @ 6:46am
Pictures of Real Santa Claus's List He's Checking Twice

The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, has released the official “Naughty or Nice” list for 2020. The list contains 9,384 names and notes to the side if you are naughty or nice. If you fall on the naughty list, there are details on how you can get back on the nice list.

By the way, Ben Davis made it on the “nice” list and Kelly K found herself on the “naughty” list.

Do you think you deserve to be on the nice list this year? Or are you okay with the naughty list?

