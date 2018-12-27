The Dad of the Year Award Goes To…

This guy deserves the dad of the year award, hands down. He spent the Christmas holidays with his daughter by flying on her flights Christmas Eve and day just so he could spend time with her!!

I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had… Posted by Mike Levy on Monday, December 24, 2018

Have you EVER seen anything cuter!!! Pierce Vaughan, the Delta flight attendant, thanked her father, Hal Vaughn, and her crew in a Facebook post. She wrote the following in her post:

“Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan 🤗 Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!”

Hal Vaughn, you are a super dad!!