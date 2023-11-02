99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Craziest Things On Goop’s Holiday Shopping Guide

November 2, 2023 10:29AM EDT
If you know anything about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand, you know she has hand some interesting items for sale (who can forget that one candle that smells like…lady parts). Now, she’s rolling out her holiday gift guide and there are some crazy things on there.

For that hard-to-buy-for person on your list, how about at leather tennis ball holder for $350?  Can’t leave out the furry family members, so there’s a Hermès doghouse for $1,925!  Or this one guaranteed to be at the top of everyone’s wish list: Chanel roller skates for $5,125.  You KNOW she’ll love this $15,000 battery-operated boyfriend!!  (Yep….that.)

Not EVERYTHING is super pricey.  There is $25 mouth tape and $567 antique escargot picks. Yeah…NEED those.

