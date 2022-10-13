The Couple That Got Engaged During Adele’s Special Is Now Married

If you caught Adele’s “One Night Only” concert special almost a year ago, you saw Quentin Brunson surprise girlfriend Ashley Mann (with Adele’s help) propose! Pretty epic to do that in front of SO MANY FAMOUS PEOPLE…and on national TV. Well, Quentin and Ashley tied the knot and made it official!

They got married on Monday at Hotel Indigo in front of family and friends. Before saying “I do,” Mann walked down the aisle to Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love,” the same song Adele sang to them when they got engaged.

The lavish affair was done on a holiday, so family and friends already had the day off; during the wedding, the couple filmed a reality show, a passion project of Quentin’s. Read their entire love story HERE