The Complete MTV VMAs Winners’ List

Sep 13, 2021 @ 6:37am

The VMAs were back in person on Sunday night (September 12) marking the 40th anniversary of the marquee event.

Hosted by Doja Cat, the ceremony opened up with Madonna, who performed “Like A Virgin” for the first VMAs in 1984. Although she didn’t perform, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo did and it showed as they trended on social media.

So who here’s who took home moon men during Sunday’s VMAs:

  • Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Video of the Year
  • Justin Bieber – Artist of the Year
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” – Song of the Year
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Best New Artist
  • May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” – Push Performance Of The Year
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Best Collaboration
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Best Pop Song
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug &amp; M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Best Hip Hop Song
  • John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Best Rock Song
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Best Alt Song
  • Billie Eilish &amp; ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Best Latin Song
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Best R&B Song
  • BTS – “Butter” – Best K-Pop Song
  • Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Video For Good
  • BTS – Best Group
  • Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino – Best Direction
  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant – Best Cinematography
  • Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile – Best Art Direction
  • Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Visual Effects by: Mathematic – Best Visual Effects
  • Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” Choreography by: Paul Roberts – Best Choreography
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” Editing by Troy Charbonnet – Best Editing

Here are some of the more notable performances of the night.

Ed Sheeran “Shivers”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U”

Camila Cabello “Don’t Go Yet”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay”

Whose win were you most surprised by?

