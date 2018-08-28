The Collab We Need: Selena Gomez and Cardi B!

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Host of WE Day California, actress/singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Selena Gomez attends WE Day California to celebrate young people changing the world at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)

YES! Selena and Cardi B are working together!

Selena Gomez and Cardi B are the magical musical duo we never knew we needed.

Last Week, the musicians revealed they’ve been working on a mysterious new project with DJ Snake and Ozuna, and we’re already eagerly awaiting the result.

According to an Instagram story from DJ Snake, the crew got together to shoot a music video for his new single.

🎬 A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

“I hope you guys like our song,” Gomez said in her own snap story, after what appeared to be an intense video filming session. She seemed thrilled to be working with her “queen” Cardi B, and the rapper returned the compliment by calling Gomez “the sweetest girl in the world.”