The Collab We Need: Selena Gomez and Cardi B!

YES! Selena and Cardi B are working together!
Selena Gomez and Cardi B are the magical musical duo we never knew we needed.
Last Week, the musicians revealed they’ve been working on a mysterious new project with DJ Snake and Ozuna, and we’re already eagerly awaiting the result.
According to an Instagram story from DJ Snake, the crew got together to shoot a music video for his new single.
“I hope you guys like our song,” Gomez said in her own snap story, after what appeared to be an intense video filming session. She seemed thrilled to be working with her “queen” Cardi B, and the rapper returned the compliment by calling Gomez “the sweetest girl in the world.”